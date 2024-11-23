Three takeaways: Michigan bludgeons Northwestern, becomes bowl eligible

(Photo by USA Today)

Dominance was the story in Ann Arbor on Saturday afternoon. The Michigan Wolverines, after having struggled with many other bottom-tier Big Ten teams, absolutely eviscerated Northwestern on senior day at the Big House. Michigan won the game 50-6 and out-gained Northwestern 396-127 in total yardage. The Wolverines held the Wildcats to just 10 rushing yards, which has been a trend for the Wolverines' defense throughout the 2024 season. Here are three takeaways from the 11th game of the season.



Kalel Mullings makes a triumphant return

Kalel Mullings was never injured. He never even missed a game. But something seemed off with the senior running back after he posted three straight 100-yard games to close out September. Mullings had not surpassed 100 yards in a game since his 111-yard performance against Minnesota, and he really only came close to touching triple digits once, in Michigan's 21-7 loss to Illinois. In games against Washington, Michigan State, Oregon and Indiana, Mullings posted rushing totals of 49, 18, 16 and 30 yards, respectively. But Mullings broke out in a big way on senior day at the Big House. The fifth-year senior and former linebacker scored three touchdowns in the 50-6 win over Northwestern, and while he still failed to reach the century mark, his presence was evident and his efforts were much appreciated. Things broke open for Mullings in the third quarter when he ripped off a 47-yard touchdown run. On Michigan's 5-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the second half, Mullings carried the ball four times for 73 yards. Once the Wolverines got the ground game going with Mullings, things began to open up for Donovan Edwards, who scored a 20-yard touchdown of his own later in the game. The rushing attack was a good sign for Michigan, which will need the ground game to be operating at a season-high if it wants any chance of competing with Ohio State next weekend.

Michigan becomes bowl eligible

It took five games more than each of the last three seasons, but Michigan is finally bowl eligible. Unless the Wolverines turn down an invite, they will be playing in a postseason game that is still to be determined. Michigan desperately needed a victory over the Wildcats to become bowl eligible, or it would have had to upset Ohio State in Columbus next weekend to obtain the extra postseason game. It's not just the game that is important, though, but it's the 15 practices that bowl eligible teams receive in preparation for their game. Teams that don't make it to a bowl game have their seasons simply end after the final regular-season game, but Michigan will get 15 more practices to prepare for whatever bowl game it may play in. This is especially important now that Michigan has landed five-star quarterback commit Bryce Underwood, who is expected to sign his letter of intent in December and enroll early with the program. Underwood and other early enrollees will have a chance to practice with the program 15 times ahead of the Wolverines' bowl game, something they wouldn't have had an opportunity to do if Michigan finished with fewer than six wins. It's not just about Underwood and the other incoming freshmen, though. Redshirt freshman running back Ben Hall discussed the importance of getting to a bowl game, and many other younger players would benefit from 15 practices and a 60-minute game.

The Game looms