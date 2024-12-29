Three takeaways: Michigan lights it up from long distance, bludgeons WKU

(Photo by USA Today)

Michigan basketball was unstoppable in just about every phase of the game on Sunday night against Western Kentucky. The Wolverines jumped out to an early 16-4 lead and never looked back. Dusty May's squad entered into triple digits in scoring with 6:05 to go in the game, and Michigan left Crisler Center with one of the easiest wins of the season. Here are three takeaways from the convincing 112-64 victory.

Advertisement

3-point

From the minute Michigan won the opening tip, it was clear the Wolverines were going to have a good night from beyond the arc. Michigan started 4-of-5 from long range, and it ended the night shooting nearly 50 percent from distance. It was a historic evening from 3-point range. Despite many attempts late in the game, Michigan didn't quite break the single-game program record for 3-pointers of 19. Although the Wolverines came up short of breaking the record, it was still an incredibly impressive performance from beyond the arc from Michigan at home. A whopping seven Michigan players made at least two 3-pointers, and Nimari Burnett logged five made buckets from long distance. After a cold shooting stretch the past few games, it was good to see Michigan get back in a bit of a rhythm before Big Ten play begins at the start of 2025.

Still too many turnovers

It sounds like a broken record at this point in the season, but turnovers are still haunting Michigan. Against a team like Western Kentucky, it should have been a "get right" game for the Wolverines in the turnover category, but it was anything but that for Dusty May's team. The Wolverines coughed it up 17 times, which eclipsed their season average of 15.1. Tre Donaldson was particularly poor in this area, turning it over five times, with four of those coming in the first half. All season long, the story has been, 'If Michigan can just clean up the turnover issue, it will be a serious contender in the Big Ten.' And while that is a very true statement, the Wolverines haven't shown an ability to limit the turnovers against any opponent this season. If Michigan is turning over at such a high clip against a team like Western Kentucky, who knows what's in store for the Wolverines when Big Ten play begins next week. Michigan must cut down on the turnovers to realize its full potential as a basketball team this season.

Grueling Big Ten play awaits