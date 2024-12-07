Three takeaways: Michigan outlasts Iowa, improves to 2-0 in Big Ten

Michigan basketball jumped out to a 20-4 lead over Iowa on Saturday afternoon, but the feisty Hawkeyes clawed their way back and made it a game again, testing the Wolverines' mental fortitude.
Five Wolverines combined for 81 of Michigan's 85 points, but the Wolverines came away with the 85-83 win over Iowa. With the win, Dusty May's team improves to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play.
Here are three takeaways from the impressive victory.
Still too many turnovers
Turnovers have plagued Michigan all year, and they did again on Saturday afternoon against Iowa at Crisler Center. The Wolverines entered the game averaging a tick under 15 turnovers per game, and they had no problem surpassing that total against the Hawkeyes on Saturday.
Michigan coughed it up 17 times in the 85-83 victory, but the Wolverines were able to hold on to improve to 8-1 overall on the season.
Danny Wolf and Roddy Gayle Jr. each turned it over four times, and Vlad Goldin committed three of his own turnovers in the win.
It may sound like a broken record now nine games into the season, but if the Wolverines can cut down on their turnovers, they’ll be a hard team to beat when the grind of the true Big Ten schedule comes around in early January.
But with 29 turnovers in their first two conference games, the Wolverines may be a tough out regardless.
Danny Wolf dazzles
Michigan fans have quickly gotten to know Danny Wolf. The Yale transfer has wasted minimal time introducing himself to the Wolverine fans thanks to his impressive play through nine games this season.
Wolf entered the contest against Iowa totaling 12 points per game and 9.5 rebounds. He had a 20-point breakout performance against Xavier in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship, and he followed it up with a spectacular 20-point showing against No. 11 Wisconsin in Madison on Tuesday.
The 7-footer has a unique style of play, but it’s one Wolverines fans have seen before. His play is very similar to that of Moe Wagner, who played at Michigan under John Beilein from 2015-2018.
Wolf is witnessing early success in his Michigan career, and he made a number of marvelous plays in his 13-point, 14-rebound game in Michigan’s win over Iowa. He now has four double-doubles this season.
2-0 in Big Ten play
Michigan is now 2-0 in Big Ten play. It’s early, but the Wolverines are tied with the Michigan State Spartans for first place in the conference standings. Remarkably, Dusty May’s team has only converted on 10-of-45 (22 percent) 3-point shot attempts through its first two conference games, but the Wolverines remain unbeaten.
Getting a 2-0 start in conference play is a huge boost for a Michigan team that lacks Big Ten experience. Roddy Gayle Jr. entered the season as the only Michigan player with consistent starting experience in the Big Ten, and the two-plus-month grind is not something to be taken lightly.
With west-coast road trips and many other factors playing into this year’s new-look Big Ten, Michigan has built confidence heading into the 2025 calendar year.
And perhaps most importantly, Dusty May has won over the Michigan fanbase. Crisler Center was as full as it’s been in years on Saturday afternoon, and it will only get more full as the Wolverines continue to win.
