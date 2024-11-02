Three takeaways: Michigan outmatched by Oregon in 38-17 loss

in other news
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Oregon preview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Three recruiting storylines to watch as Michigan takes on Oregon
Three recruiting storylines to watch as Michigan has a loaded visitor weekend against Oregon.
Players to Watch: Oregon vs Michigan
Players to watch in Michigan's matchup against #1 Oregon.
2025 DL Benny Patterson flips to Michigan
Rising 2025 DL Benny Patterson has flipped his commitment from Cincinnati to Michigan.
What the decommitment of QB Carter Smith means for Michigan's 2025 class
Breaking down different scenarios of what the decommitment of Carter Smith could mean for Michigan's class of 2025
Michigan made things interesting late in the first half, and that momentum carried over into the second half, but the Wolverines were limited by poor coaching in Saturday afternoon's 38-17 loss to No. 1 Oregon.
With the loss, the Wolverines fall to 5-4 on the season and are still in search of their coveted sixth win of the season. Here are three takeaways from the three-touchdown loss.
Same old story
Since the Texas game in Week 2, Michigan has been criticized for its lack of efficiency on offense. The defense has been solid at times, but the offense hasn't done the defenders any favors by spending minimal time on the field driving the ball down the field.
It killed the Wolverines in the loss to the Longhorns, and the Washington Huskies and Illinois Fighting Illini took advantage of Michigan's weakness, too.
And on Saturday, against the top-ranked Oregon Ducks, the story remained the same, and Michigan suffered defeat in the same way it has many times this season.
The Wolverines put together one full touchdown drive in the loss. If it weren't for a muffed punt by Oregon's Ryan Pellum, Michigan may not have even scored 17 points.
It was an uninspiring performance by the Wolverines offensively, which isn't anything that Wolverines fans haven't seen already this season.
Davis Warren settling in nicely
Oddly enough, as much as the offense has held the defense back from succeeding this season, Michigan quarterback Davis Warren has taken a hold of the offense and has played very solid football over the last two weeks.
The offense has far more downs than it has ups, but starting in his second consecutive game following his four-week hiatus, Warren has settled into the offense quite nicely.
Last week, Warren didn't turn the ball over for the first time all season as he led the Wolverines to a 24-17 win over Michigan State. In the victory, he went 13-of-19 for 123 yards and a touchdown. He was efficient, and he took care of the football, which are the two qualities Michigan coaches are looking for in their quarterback.
Against Oregon on Saturday afternoon, Warren was just as efficient and took care of the football once again. He completed 13-of-23 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
The lack of explosiveness in the passing game is still evident, but Warren has found his groove in the offense.
Colston Loveland has been, is and will continue to be the go-to target, but targeting the junior tight end is clearly working well for the Wolverines.
Loveland hauled in seven passes for 112 yards on Saturday after putting up a two-touchdown performance against the Spartans.
As long as Warren has Loveland to throw to, Michigan's passing game is at least respectable. Warren deserves credit for rebounding well after being benched earlier in the season.
It's time for Sherrone Moore to have some tough conversations
There's no sugar coating it: Michigan's coordinating on both sides of the ball was arguably the worst it's been all season on Saturday afternoon. Wink Martindale's defense got gashed by Dillon Gabriel and Oregon to the tune of 304 total yards in the first half, and Kirk Campbell's offense featured moments that left Michigan fans either booing or scratching their heads in confusion.
Whether it's lining Mason Graham outside on the edge, or having Semaj Morgan attempt a pass to Alex Orji on fourth down with the game on the line, the Michigan coaches looked like amateurs on Saturday afternoon. Their incompetence likely didn't cost Michigan the game, but it definitely didn't help the Wolverines by any measure.
Martindale and Campbell are both in their first seasons as Michigan's defensive and offensive coordinators, respectively, but it's time for Sherrone Moore to look not only in the mirror, but also at his two most trusted assistants.
Neither coordinator has been even average this season, and Michigan is currently wasting away a roster with potentially four or five first-round NFL Draft picks. A midseason move is unlikely, but the Wolverines should be on the hunt for new schemes both offensively and defensively over the offseason.
