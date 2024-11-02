Three takeaways: Michigan outmatched by Oregon in 38-17 loss

(Photo by USA Today)

Michigan made things interesting late in the first half, and that momentum carried over into the second half, but the Wolverines were limited by poor coaching in Saturday afternoon's 38-17 loss to No. 1 Oregon. With the loss, the Wolverines fall to 5-4 on the season and are still in search of their coveted sixth win of the season. Here are three takeaways from the three-touchdown loss.

Same old story

Since the Texas game in Week 2, Michigan has been criticized for its lack of efficiency on offense. The defense has been solid at times, but the offense hasn't done the defenders any favors by spending minimal time on the field driving the ball down the field. It killed the Wolverines in the loss to the Longhorns, and the Washington Huskies and Illinois Fighting Illini took advantage of Michigan's weakness, too. And on Saturday, against the top-ranked Oregon Ducks, the story remained the same, and Michigan suffered defeat in the same way it has many times this season. The Wolverines put together one full touchdown drive in the loss. If it weren't for a muffed punt by Oregon's Ryan Pellum, Michigan may not have even scored 17 points. It was an uninspiring performance by the Wolverines offensively, which isn't anything that Wolverines fans haven't seen already this season.

Davis Warren settling in nicely

Oddly enough, as much as the offense has held the defense back from succeeding this season, Michigan quarterback Davis Warren has taken a hold of the offense and has played very solid football over the last two weeks. The offense has far more downs than it has ups, but starting in his second consecutive game following his four-week hiatus, Warren has settled into the offense quite nicely. Last week, Warren didn't turn the ball over for the first time all season as he led the Wolverines to a 24-17 win over Michigan State. In the victory, he went 13-of-19 for 123 yards and a touchdown. He was efficient, and he took care of the football, which are the two qualities Michigan coaches are looking for in their quarterback. Against Oregon on Saturday afternoon, Warren was just as efficient and took care of the football once again. He completed 13-of-23 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. The lack of explosiveness in the passing game is still evident, but Warren has found his groove in the offense. Colston Loveland has been, is and will continue to be the go-to target, but targeting the junior tight end is clearly working well for the Wolverines. Loveland hauled in seven passes for 112 yards on Saturday after putting up a two-touchdown performance against the Spartans. As long as Warren has Loveland to throw to, Michigan's passing game is at least respectable. Warren deserves credit for rebounding well after being benched earlier in the season.

It's time for Sherrone Moore to have some tough conversations