Three takeaways: Michigan overcomes slow start, beats rival MSU, 24-17

Michigan's quarterback play has been the talk of the 2024 season — and not in a good way. After trying out Davis Warren, Alex Orji and Jack Tuttle in the first seven games of the season, Sherrone Moore made the move back to Warren for Saturday's rivalry matchup.

In his first three games as signal caller, Warren completed 48 of his 72 pass attempts for 444 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. The six interceptions in just over 10 quarters of football were ultimately the reason Warren was benched in favor of Orji.

On Saturday night, in a high-stakes rivalry game, Warren was able to do what he hadn't done during his reign as starter earlier in the season: protect the football.

The offense didn’t always look pretty, and Warren only accounted for one touchdown, but he managed the offense well and was, overall, fairly efficient with his passes. He finished the game 13-19 for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Going forward, the quarterback carousel needs to stop. Michigan isn’t playing for anything meaningful anymore, but it can at least look like a respectable team with a smart coaching staff by starting Warren through the ups and downs the rest of the season — even if it means mixing in Alex Orji from time to time like it did on Saturday night.