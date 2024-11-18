Three takeaways: Michigan shoots the lights out in 94-67 rout of Miami (OH)

Michigan basketball got off to a slow start on Monday night against Miami (OH), but the Wolverines caught fire late in the first half, and that momentum carried into the second half as the Wolverines dominated the RedHawks, 94-67. With the victory, Michigan now improves to 3-1 on the season. Below are three takeaways from the impressive win.

Turnovers continue to be a glaring problem

Michigan put together an uninspiring offensive performance in Friday's win over TCU. The Wolverines scored 76 points and shot 50 percent from the floor, but they turned the ball over 21 times — 16 of which came in the first half — in the victory. The turnover issues improved throughout the course of the win over TCU, but it was still an area of concern in the victory. Dusty May spoke on the excessive turnovers after Friday's win over the Horned Frogs. "We're encouraging them to play a lot faster than they've ever played," May said. "The decisions are quicker, they're seeing bigger bodies. A lot of these guys that came from American Conference, or especially the Ivy League Conference, they're seeing more length, they're seeing more speed. And so we're not gonna panic. We're simply gonna continue just to tighten up a little bit, tighten up a little bit." Michigan struggled to tighten up during Monday night's win over Miami (OH). The Wolverines committed 12 first-half turnovers against the RedHawks, and those 12 turnovers led to nine points for Miami (OH). The turnover bug has yet to bite Michigan, but if the Wolverines continue coughing up the rock at this rate, they'll be bound to lose games consistently when Big Ten play starts.

Danny Wolf has a turnover problem

A big part of Michigan's team-wide turnover issue has been Danny Wolf's inability to take care of the ball. The Yale transfer has been scoring at a good clip — he entered the Miami (OH) contest averaging 12.3 points per game — but he's been the biggest turnover culprit this season. Through four games this season, Wolf has turned the ball over a total of 20 times, which is good for five turnovers per contest. He tallied six turnovers in the 72-70 loss to Wake Forest. In four games, Wolf has yet to turn the ball over fewer than four times per game. Wolf has recorded three five-turnover games so far this season, while no other Wolverine has reached that mark in a single game this year. Wolf has been one of Michigan's most consistent scorers, but the 7-footer needs to cut back on the turnovers for the Wolverines to be successful. Michigan is clearly a significantly better team when it doesn't turn the ball over, and Wolf doing his part to take care of the ball would go a long way.

When Michigan isn't turning the ball over, the offense is elite