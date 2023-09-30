For all the talk about Michigan winning game after game in ugly fashion and not running up the score on its opponents, the Wolverines shut down such narratives on Saturday in Lincoln. For the first time all season, Michigan started the game with the ball, and it didn't waste any time getting ahead of the Cornhuskers. Michigan marched right down the field and capped off the opening drive with a 29-yard touchdown pass from J.J. McCarthy to Roman Wilson. On the Huskers' first possession, Kenneth Grant became the second defensive lineman to grab an interception this season, and Michigan scored three plays later. Here are three takeaways from the blowout in Lincoln.

The 9 to 1 connection is still alive and well

Last week was the first time all season that McCarthy and Wilson didn't connect for a touchdown, but the duo got back on track in Michigan's first road game of the season in Lincoln. Not long after the 29-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game, McCarthy found Wilson again, this time in the back of the north end zone for a 16-yard score. Wilson's two touchdown receptions were his seventh and eighth of the season, which puts him on pace to break Michigan's all-time receiving touchdowns record set by Desmond Howard, who had 19 in 1991. Meanwhile, the two passing touchdowns from the Michigan signal caller were his ninth and 10th on the season. Wilson has hauled in eight of McCarthy's 10 passing touchdowns, and the duo have formed one of the top quarterback-wide receiver duos in the country.

Michigan offensive line back to Joe Moore Award caliber

Through four weeks, there was minor concern among the Michigan fanbase that the offensive line hasn't played up to its potential. Of course, the offensive line is back-to-back Joe Moore Award winners, so expectations are among the highest in the country, but the men in the trenches were clearly lacking the dominance they've shown in past seasons. On Saturday, though, Michigan trotted out a new starting five. LaDarius Henderson started the game at left tackle, bumping Karsen Barnhart to right tackle. Barnhart replaced usual starter Myles Hinton to form the new starting lineup. The new line performed extremely well. Michigan had four ball carriers finish the game with 30 or more rushing yards. Blake Corum and Kalel Mullings each found the end zone once, and McCarthy ran one in, too. Michigan's starting offensive line produced an average of more than five yards per carry. McCarthy and Tuttle dealt with clean pockets most of the day, and Michigan fans saw more of what they were used to from the offensive line on Saturday.

Defense better than ever