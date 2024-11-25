Three takeaways: Wolverines overcome slow start, bury Virginia Tech late

(Photo by USA Today)

Perhaps it was the abnormal setting, or maybe it was the soft rims, but Michigan basketball could not buy a basket in the opening minutes of its game against Virginia Tech in the Fort Myers Tip-off. The Wolverines mustered just five points through the first seven minutes of the game, allowing the Hokies to jump out to an 11-point lead. But as has been the case many times already this season, Michigan found its footing offensively and cruised to a comfortable win in Florida. Here are three takeaways from the 75-63 win.

Not nearly enough balance offensively

Following Michigan's 72-49 win over Tarleton State at Crisler Center, we praised the Wolverines for their depth, which allows them to complement each other when one player is having an off night. Oftentimes this season, Michigan has had three or four players scoring in double figures, which has forced opposing defenses to stay honest and defend a whole host of Wolverine scoring threats. But on Monday night, Michigan's scoring wasn't as balanced as it had been in recent contests, especially in the first half. Through the first 20 minutes, Roddy Gayle Jr., Nimari Burnett and Will Tschetter combined for 29 of the Wolverines' 34 points. Gayle Jr. and Burnett were the only starters to score in the first half, but Michigan carried a one-point lead into the locker room. In the second half, things got a little more balanced for Dusty May's team, but scoring bursts from Tre Donaldson and L.J. Cason helped generate the momentum. Just two players (Gayle Jr. and Tschetter) finished in double figures in the victory. However the Wolverines still had seven players score at least seven points. Michigan will need more consistency from its starters (especially Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin) if the Wolverines will live up to their billing of being a high-powered offense.

Poor shooting night still results in 75 points

With just five points through the game's first seven minutes, Michigan was struggling mightily on offense. May's fast-paced, high-scoring offense had been, essentially, the opposite in the early going of the Fort Myers Tip-off. Tre Donaldson, Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf all went scoreless in the first half, and the Wolverines shot just 13-of-35 (37.1 percent) from the floor and 6-of-23 (26.1 percent) from 3-point range. But water always finds its own level, and Michigan's offense found its groove later on in the second half. Many times this season, it's seemed the Wolverines have struggled offensively in the early minutes but have turned up the scoring output as the game waned on. Overall, Michigan shot 25-of-62 (40.3 percent) from the floor and 10-of-34 (29.4 percent) from distance, but the Wolverines still managed to reach the three-quarters-of-a-century mark.

Michigan into winners bracket