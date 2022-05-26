Three things to know: Colorado State

With 100 days until kickoff, it's time to look at what's ahead for Michigan during the 2022 season. The Wolverines will open up the season on Sep 3 in Ann Arbor against Colorado State in hopes of kicking off the season the right way. As an early preview of the Rams, here are three things to know about CSU with 100 days until kickoff.

1. CSU has a new head coach

After CSU fired head coach Steve Addazio after a dreadful 4-12 overall record in two seasons, the Rams made a power play of sorts and made a splash inside the Mountain West Conference with the hiring of inter-conference foe, Jay Norvell, as its new head coach. Norvell spent five seasons with the Wolf Pack before deciding to join the Rams in the offseason. A run-heavy team under Addazio, Norvell has made his presence felt within the Mountain West by utilizing an explosive, pass-heavy offense that will provide an early test for the Wolverines' defensive backs in week one of the season.

2. CSU dipped into the transfer portal to bolster its depth chart

Norvell didn't waste any time attempting to bolster the Rams' offense to adapt to his style of play. The Rams poached multiple members of the Wolf Pack offense, including Clay Millen who will be the likely week-one starter for the Rams. CSU also brought over Tory Horton and Melquan Stovall, with the duo combining over 1300 yards for the Wolf Pack a season ago. CSU also addressed its defensive back depth by going to the portal by bringing in safety Angel King from Nevada, Chigozie Anusiem from Cal, Greg Laday from Northern Colorado and JUCO product D'Andre Greeley.

3. CSU returns a strong linebacker unit