The 2024 NFL Draft is right around the corner and franchises around the league are checking their prospect boards as a final push is made to finalize their top prospects heading into the draft. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah continues to update his list of top prospects heading into the draft as he published version 4.0 of his Top 50 NFL Draft prospects rankings list on Wednesday. Three Wolverines appear on the rankings, below is where each player landed.

#20 QB J.J. McCarthy

(Up one spot from version 3.0) McCarthy is a lean, athletic quarterback with a live/loose arm. He is very consistent because of his ability to always throw from a firm base, with his feet and eyes connected. He is selectively aggressive as a passer. He has the combination of velocity and accuracy to fit balls into tight windows, but he is also very comfortable taking checkdowns and piling up completions. He is very efficient. He shows the touch to take speed off the ball underneath and provide optimal run-after-catch ball location. The only throws that gave him some trouble were over-the-top outside shots, as he let too many of those leak and end up out of bounds. He is a very explosive straight-line runner. Overall, other quarterbacks in this class have more volume in the passing game, but it’s hard to argue with McCarthy's results. I see some similarities to Alex Smith coming out of college.

#44 LB Junior Colson

(Up two spots from version 3.0) Colson is a big, physical linebacker with excellent instincts. Against the pass, he has a knack for diagnosing routes and positioning himself properly. He has enough speed/agility to mirror tight ends underneath and down the seam. He closes to the flat in a hurry and takes excellent angles. He also shows timing and a burst as a blitzer. All that said, he is at his best against the run. He is quick to key and fill. He attacks lead blockers, thuds off and makes tackles. He is a very physical, chest-up tackler. He would've posted more impressive numbers this past season if Michigan had played in more close games. (The Wolverines rolled through a lot of players on that side of the ball, especially early in their national championship campaign.) Overall, Colson's speed-physicality combination will fit any defense.

#47 WR Roman Wilson