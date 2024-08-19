PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Three Wolverines named AP Preseason All-Americans

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

The Associated Press released their Preseason All-American list for the 2024 season, and three Michigan Wolverines received first-team honors.


PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bc3NvY2lhdGVkIFByZXNzIFByZXNlYXNvbiBBbGwtQW1lcmljYSBU ZWFtIMK7IFdpbGwgSm9obnNvbiwgTWFzb24gR3JhaGFtLCBDb2xzdG9uIExv dmVsYW5kPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv Qmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmx1 ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0RVSEFOZTFCbmEiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EVUhBTmUxQm5hPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2Fu IEZvb3RiYWxsIChAVU1pY2hGb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VTWljaEZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xODI1NjMzNjQ1Njcz MTk3NzY2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxOSwgMjAyNDwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
Will Johnson, Mason Graham, and Colston Loveland each received first-team honors.

It's been a decorated preseason for the junior trio, who all received Preseason All-American honors from the Sporting News, ESPN, and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Below is each watch list or honor Johnson, Graham, and Loveland have received this preseason.


Will Johnson

Associated Press Preseason All-American

Sporting News Preseason All-American

ESPN Preseason All-American

Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Big Ten Preseason Player to Watch

Walter Camp Preseason All-American

Mason Graham

Associated Press Preseason All-American

Lombardi Award Watch List

Sporting News Preseason All-American

ESPN Preseason All-American

Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Outland Trophy Watch List

Big Ten Preseason Player to Watch

Walter Camp Preseason All-American

Colston Loveland

Associated Press Preseason All-American

Lombardi Award Watch List

Sporting News Preseason All-American

ESPN Preseason All-American

John Mackey Award Watch List

Biletnikoff Award Watch List

Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List

Big Ten Preseason Player to Watch

Walter Camp Preseason All-American

