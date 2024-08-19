Three Wolverines named AP Preseason All-Americans
The Associated Press released their Preseason All-American list for the 2024 season, and three Michigan Wolverines received first-team honors.
Will Johnson, Mason Graham, and Colston Loveland each received first-team honors.
It's been a decorated preseason for the junior trio, who all received Preseason All-American honors from the Sporting News, ESPN, and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
Below is each watch list or honor Johnson, Graham, and Loveland have received this preseason.
Will Johnson
Associated Press Preseason All-American
Sporting News Preseason All-American
Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List
Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
Big Ten Preseason Player to Watch
Mason Graham
Associated Press Preseason All-American
Sporting News Preseason All-American
Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List
Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List
Big Ten Preseason Player to Watch
Colston Loveland
Associated Press Preseason All-American
Sporting News Preseason All-American
Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List
Big Ten Preseason Player to Watch
