The Associated Press released their Preseason All-American list for the 2024 season, and three Michigan Wolverines received first-team honors.

Will Johnson, Mason Graham, and Colston Loveland each received first-team honors.

It's been a decorated preseason for the junior trio, who all received Preseason All-American honors from the Sporting News, ESPN, and the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Below is each watch list or honor Johnson, Graham, and Loveland have received this preseason.



