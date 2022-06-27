3 Wolverines named Walter Camp preseason All-Americans

The Walter Camp Football Foundation has announced its picks for 2022 preseason All-Americans. This year's list included three members of the Michigan football roster. Senior kicker Jake Moody was named First-Team Preseason Offense. While graduate transfer center Olu Oluwatimi and junior running back Blake Corum landed on the Second-Team.

K Jake Moody

Jake Moody was one of the best kickers in the country in 2021. He led Michigan in points with 125, the most ever by a kicker, and casually went 23-of-25 in field goals while nailing 56 PATs. Of his 98 kickoffs, 65 were touchbacks. He was a consensus All-American, Big Ten Kicker of the Year, and the Lou Groza Award recipient.

C Olu Oluwatimi

Olu Oluwatimi transferred to Michigan from Virginia for his graduate season. While at UVA, he was one of the best run-blocking centers in the country. The 6-foot-3 behemoth was one of three Rimington Trophy finalists in 2021, with multiple publications and analytic sites naming him an All-American.

RB Blake Corum