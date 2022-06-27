3 Wolverines named Walter Camp preseason All-Americans
The Walter Camp Football Foundation has announced its picks for 2022 preseason All-Americans. This year's list included three members of the Michigan football roster.
Senior kicker Jake Moody was named First-Team Preseason Offense. While graduate transfer center Olu Oluwatimi and junior running back Blake Corum landed on the Second-Team.
K Jake Moody
Jake Moody was one of the best kickers in the country in 2021.
He led Michigan in points with 125, the most ever by a kicker, and casually went 23-of-25 in field goals while nailing 56 PATs. Of his 98 kickoffs, 65 were touchbacks.
He was a consensus All-American, Big Ten Kicker of the Year, and the Lou Groza Award recipient.
C Olu Oluwatimi
Olu Oluwatimi transferred to Michigan from Virginia for his graduate season. While at UVA, he was one of the best run-blocking centers in the country.
The 6-foot-3 behemoth was one of three Rimington Trophy finalists in 2021, with multiple publications and analytic sites naming him an All-American.
RB Blake Corum
Blake Corum was one of the leading rushers in the nation early in 2021 before suffering an injury that impacted the rest of his season. He still finished the season with nearly 1,100 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns.
Corum was an All-Big Ten selection (third team, coaches, honorable mention, and media) in 2021. He was a Paul Hornung Award semifinalist.
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @ZachLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @DanielDash_, @StephenToski, @Baird_CJ, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube!
Follow The Maize and Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram