Three Wolverines sign NHL contracts, set to begin professional careers

After being eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, three Michigan NHL draftees have wasted no time making their way to their respective teams.

Owen Power, the first Wolverine to ever be selected No. 1 overall in the NHL Draft, has officially signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Buffalo Sabres. Power will join the team this weekend, and could make his NHL debut as early as Tuesday.

Power just completed his sophomore season with the Wolverines. He was named a Second-Team All-American, and also received First-Team All-Big Ten honors, as well as being a finalist for the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award.

Michigan's Kent Johnson also signed a three-year entry-level contract, this one however, with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The sophomore forward was the fifth-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Johnson finished his Michigan career with 17 goals and 47 assists, totaling 64 points in his 58 games with the Wolverines. Johnson was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman Team last year with the Wolverines, and will join the Blue Jackets on Monday.

Nick Blankenburg, a senior captain with the Wolverines, also signed with the Blue Jackets, in the form of a one-year entry-level deal for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Blankenburg will join Johnson in Columbus on Monday.

Blankenburg played 133 games over the course of his Michigan career, recording 25 goals and 44 assists for a total of 69 points. Blankenburg was a three-time honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

Other than Power and Johnson, Michigan had two other top-five draft picks in last year's NHL Draft. Matty Beniers was selected second overall by the Seattle Kraken, and Luke Hughes was selected fourth overall by the New Jersey Devils.

Beniers is expected to join the Kraken soon. Hughes on the other hand, has expressed interest in returning to Michigan for a sophomore season despite having already been drafted by the Devils.