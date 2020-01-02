News More News
Thursday Afternoon Quarterbacking: U-M's Offense Too Inconsistent In Loss

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
The Michigan Wolverines' football offense showed plenty of promise in the first half against Alabama in yesterday's Citrus Bowl (286 yards and 16 points), but failed to crack the scoreboard in the game's final two quarters.

We take a look back at what the Maize and Blue all did right against the Crimson Tide, while also examining why things fell apart in the second half.

RELATED: What They're Saying: Alabama 35, Michigan 16

RELATED: Notes, Quotes and Observations

Yesterday was the Michigan Wolverines' fourth straight football bowl loss. (AP Images)

Key Moment of the Game:

With Michigan trailing 28-16 and 6:21 remaining, the Wolverine defense forced a crucial Crimson Tide three-and-out, giving U-M's offense a chance to potentially make a late comeback.

The Maize and Blue set up shop at their own 48-yard line, but senior quarterback Shea Patterson was picked off by Shyheim Carter along the sideline on the first play of the series.

He had been aiming for redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks, but there appeared to be some miscommunication between the two after the throw wasn't even close.

Whether it was Patterson's or Eubanks' fault remains a mystery, but the turnover ended the slim hopes Michigan had had of a comeback.

Three Things That Worked:

