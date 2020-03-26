News More News
THURSDAY CHAT: U-M & 5-Star Josh Christopher, Harbaugh's New Commits & More

TheWolverine Staff
Join the discussion as the staff of TheWolverine answers all your questions pertaining to Michigan Wolverines football, basketball and recruiting, Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair five-star shooting guard Josh Christopher, and the two new football commitments head coach Jim Harbaugh received yesterday.

All Michigan-related topics are on the table, and subscribers can easily participate and post their questions by clicking here.

*Note: TheWolverine will be running its weekly chat each Thursday at noon

RELATED: Making the Case: 5-Star Josh Christopher

RELATED: Jordan Glasgow Talks Preparation for the NFL

Michigan Wolverines basketball five-star target Josh Christopher.
The Michigan Wolverines' 2020 basketball recruiting class currently sits at No. 5 nationally, and would likely rise if Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair 5-star SG Josh Christopher comes on board. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
