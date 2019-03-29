Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks has been studying Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr.

When new Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis worked at Alabama, Smith had a huge 2018 season, catching 44 passes for 710 yards and seven touchdowns. Eubanks is trying to emulate the role Smith had in Gattis’ offense.

With Zach Gentry leaving for the NFL, he knows that he has a chance to have a big season in 2019.

“The coaches are giving us the opportunity for the playmakers to make plays,” he said. “That’s what [Gattis] is emphasizing on offense.”

During spring practice, Eubanks is spending time learning the new concepts and assignments that he will be asked to do. In the new offense, he will work on the inside and the outside, which is something he likes.

“It’s just been a big blessing for me to do that,” Eubanks said. “I’m taking advantage of it right now being able to line up inside and out.”

One of the aspects of the offense that Eubanks is also adjusting to is the tempo. Gattis is bringing no huddle to Michigan and in order to keep up with the speed, Eubanks has shed weight. The offense is tiring for Eubanks, but it’s all part of the process.

“We’re athletic as a whole group, but we’re just getting faster and we’re adjusting to it fine,” he said.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson seems to be a perfect fit for Gattis’ offense as it is similar to what he ran at Ole Miss. He’s finding his rhythm commanding this offense.

“He’s a lot more comfortable,” Eubanks said. “This is his offense. This is the whole offense he runs.”

Teammates are flocking to Patterson to learn the offense and he’s helping them learn the concepts and the offensive patterns. Eubanks said Patterson has been acing it.

“He’s been stepping up his game a lot being more vocal in the offense,” Eubanks said. “You can look through his eyes and see that he wants to lead. The offense has no problem following his footsteps. We’ve just been going off of him anything he says and does. That’s our leader.”

Early enrollee freshman tight end Erick All has come in and impressed Eubanks who loves his upside.

“The kid he’s going to be special for this program,” Eubanks said. “Kids that love to hit. You don’t find too many kids that crave to hit besides Ben Mason. He’s a good student as of knowing the game and knowing what he’s doing. It’s kind of opening my eyes from an offensive standpoint and him knowing what to do. He’s got a lot of ahead of him.”

Eubanks is impressed with All’s toughness and he’s adding that to a strong tight end group. That toughness is exactly what Gattis is looking for from his offense.

“Coach Gattis is always preaching you have to be the type of fight back That’s what we’ve been working on offense, fighting back on the defense. Not always accepting what they do.”