Tip-off times, TV information released for Michigan basketball games

The tip-off times and television information has been released for all of Michigan basketball's regular-season games. The Wolverines have 31 games in the regular season and two exhibition games, making for 33 total games prior to the postseason.
Here is a comprehensive look at what networks are carrying Michigan basketball games this season.
Full breakdown
10 games on Big Ten Network
6 games on FS1
4 games on CBS
4 games on FOX
4 games on Peacock
2 games on ESPN
2 games on B1G+
1 game on ESPN2
Home games
10 games on Big Ten Network
1 game on CBS
1 game on FOX
2 games on FS1
2 games on Peacock
1 game on B1G+
Road games
3 games on CBS
2 games on ESPN
1 game on ESPN2
3 games on FOX
4 games on FS1
2 games on Peacock
1 game on B1G+
Full schedule
Oct. 20 — vs. Oakland at 5 p.m. on B1G+ (Exhibition)
Oct. 25 — vs. Toledo at 7 p.m. on BTN (Exhibition)
Nov. 4 — vs. Cleveland State at 8 p.m. on BTN
Nov. 10 — vs. Wake Forest at 1 p.m. on ESPN2
Nov. 15 — vs. TCU at 6 p.m. on FS1
Nov. 18 — vs. Miami (OH) at 6 p.m. on BTN
Nov. 21 — vs. Tarleton State at 8:30 p.m. on BTN
Nov. 25 — vs. Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. on FS1
Nov. 27 — vs. South Carolina/Xavier at 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. on FS1
Dec. 3 — at Wisconsin at 8 p.m. CT on Peacock
Dec. 7 — vs. Iowa at 2 p.m. on FS1
Dec. 10 — vs. Arkansas at 9 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 18 — vs. Oklahoma at 9 p.m. on ESPN2
Dec. 22 — vs. Purdue Fort Wayne at 1 p.m. on B1G+
Dec. 29 — vs. Western Kentucky at 8 p.m. on BTN
Jan. 4 — at USC at 5 p.m. PT on FOX
Jan. 7 — at UCLA at 7 p.m. PT on Peacock
Jan . 12 — vs. Washington at 2 p.m. on BTN
Jan. 16 — at Minnesota at 6 p.m. CT on FS1
Jan. 19 — vs. Northwestern at 2 p.m. on BTN
Jan. 24 — at Purdue at 8 p.m. on FOX
Jan. 27 — vs. Penn State at 6:30 p.m. on BTN
Feb. 1 — at Rutgers at 3:30 p.m. on FOX
Feb. 5 — vs. Oregon at 6:30 p.m. on BTN
Feb. 8 — at Indiana at 1 p.m. on CBS
Feb. 11 — vs. Purdue at 7 p.m. on Peacock
Feb. 16 — at Ohio State at 1 p.m. on CBS
Feb. 21 — vs. Michigan State at 8 p.m. on FOX
Feb. 24 — at Nebraska at 7 p.m. CT on FS1
Feb. 27 — vs. Rutgers at 9 p.m. on Peacock
March 2 — vs. Illinois at 3:45 p.m. on CBS
March 5 — vs. Maryland at 6:30 p.m. on BTN
March 9 — at Michigan State at Noon on CBS
