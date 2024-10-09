Tip-off times, TV information released for Michigan basketball games

Advertisement

in other news

Kalel Mullings credits Illinois: 'They'll punch you in the mouth'

Kalel Mullings credits Illinois: 'They'll punch you in the mouth'

Kalel Mullings has 'nothing but respect' for Illinois heading into the Top 25 showdown in Champaign.

 • Brock Heilig
2028 edge rusher Jackson Vaughn is already getting a lot of attention

2028 edge rusher Jackson Vaughn is already getting a lot of attention

Michigan is one of the early standouts for 2028 EDGE Jackson Vaughn.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ryan O'Bleness
Everything Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois

Everything Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois

Everything Michigan WR coach Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois.

 • Josh Henschke
What Illinois coordinators Barry Lunney and Aaron Henry said about Michigan

What Illinois coordinators Barry Lunney and Aaron Henry said about Michigan

Everything Illinois OC Barry Lunney Jr and DC Aaron Henry said about Michigan during their weekly press conference.

 • Josh Henschke
What Illinois HC Bret Bielema said about Michigan

What Illinois HC Bret Bielema said about Michigan

What Illinois HC Bret Bielema said about Michigan during his weekly press conference.

 • Josh Henschke

in other news

Kalel Mullings credits Illinois: 'They'll punch you in the mouth'

Kalel Mullings credits Illinois: 'They'll punch you in the mouth'

Kalel Mullings has 'nothing but respect' for Illinois heading into the Top 25 showdown in Champaign.

 • Brock Heilig
2028 edge rusher Jackson Vaughn is already getting a lot of attention

2028 edge rusher Jackson Vaughn is already getting a lot of attention

Michigan is one of the early standouts for 2028 EDGE Jackson Vaughn.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ryan O'Bleness
Everything Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois

Everything Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois

Everything Michigan WR coach Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois.

 • Josh Henschke
Published Oct 9, 2024
Tip-off times, TV information released for Michigan basketball games
circle avatar
Brock Heilig  •  Maize&BlueReview
Staff Writer
Twitter
@brockheilig

The tip-off times and television information has been released for all of Michigan basketball's regular-season games. The Wolverines have 31 games in the regular season and two exhibition games, making for 33 total games prior to the postseason.

Here is a comprehensive look at what networks are carrying Michigan basketball games this season.

Full breakdown

10 games on Big Ten Network

6 games on FS1

4 games on CBS

4 games on FOX

4 games on Peacock

2 games on ESPN

2 games on B1G+

1 game on ESPN2

Home games

10 games on Big Ten Network

1 game on CBS

1 game on FOX

2 games on FS1

2 games on Peacock

1 game on B1G+

Road games

3 games on CBS

2 games on ESPN

1 game on ESPN2

3 games on FOX

4 games on FS1

2 games on Peacock

1 game on B1G+

Full schedule

Oct. 20 — vs. Oakland at 5 p.m. on B1G+ (Exhibition)

Oct. 25 — vs. Toledo at 7 p.m. on BTN (Exhibition)

Nov. 4 — vs. Cleveland State at 8 p.m. on BTN

Nov. 10 — vs. Wake Forest at 1 p.m. on ESPN2

Nov. 15 — vs. TCU at 6 p.m. on FS1

Nov. 18 — vs. Miami (OH) at 6 p.m. on BTN

Nov. 21 — vs. Tarleton State at 8:30 p.m. on BTN

Nov. 25 — vs. Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. on FS1

Nov. 27 — vs. South Carolina/Xavier at 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. on FS1

Dec. 3 — at Wisconsin at 8 p.m. CT on Peacock

Dec. 7 — vs. Iowa at 2 p.m. on FS1

Dec. 10 — vs. Arkansas at 9 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 18 — vs. Oklahoma at 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Dec. 22 — vs. Purdue Fort Wayne at 1 p.m. on B1G+

Dec. 29 — vs. Western Kentucky at 8 p.m. on BTN

Jan. 4 — at USC at 5 p.m. PT on FOX

Jan. 7 — at UCLA at 7 p.m. PT on Peacock

Jan . 12 — vs. Washington at 2 p.m. on BTN

Jan. 16 — at Minnesota at 6 p.m. CT on FS1

Jan. 19 — vs. Northwestern at 2 p.m. on BTN

Jan. 24 — at Purdue at 8 p.m. on FOX

Jan. 27 — vs. Penn State at 6:30 p.m. on BTN

Feb. 1 — at Rutgers at 3:30 p.m. on FOX

Feb. 5 — vs. Oregon at 6:30 p.m. on BTN

Feb. 8 — at Indiana at 1 p.m. on CBS

Feb. 11 — vs. Purdue at 7 p.m. on Peacock

Feb. 16 — at Ohio State at 1 p.m. on CBS

Feb. 21 — vs. Michigan State at 8 p.m. on FOX

Feb. 24 — at Nebraska at 7 p.m. CT on FS1

Feb. 27 — vs. Rutgers at 9 p.m. on Peacock

March 2 — vs. Illinois at 3:45 p.m. on CBS

March 5 — vs. Maryland at 6:30 p.m. on BTN

March 9 — at Michigan State at Noon on CBS

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram