 TheMaizeAndBlueReview - TMBR Confirms DeVante' Jones out vs CSU
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-16 09:39:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

TMBR Confirms DeVante' Jones out vs CSU

Trevor McCue • TheMaizeAndBlueReview
Staff Writer
@GoBlueMcCue

A program spokesman has confirmed with The Maize and Blue Review that DeVante' Jones is in concussion protocol and out for the Michigan Wolverines' first-round NCAA Tournament game against Colorado State. He did not travel to Indianapolis.

The hope is he will be available if Michigan advances. TMBR will continue to update this story.

---

