TMBR Confirms DeVante' Jones out vs CSU
A program spokesman has confirmed with The Maize and Blue Review that DeVante' Jones is in concussion protocol and out for the Michigan Wolverines' first-round NCAA Tournament game against Colorado State. He did not travel to Indianapolis.
The hope is he will be available if Michigan advances. TMBR will continue to update this story.
---
