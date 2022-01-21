TMBR TV: Howard Eisley, Caleb Houstan meet with the media pre-Indiana
In the videos embedded below, check out Michigan assistant coach Howard Eisley and wing Caleb Houstan meet with the media on Friday to discuss the Wolverines' upcoming game against Indiana.
---
Not a subscriber to The Maize and Blue Review? Sign up today!
Discuss this article on our premium message boards
Follow our staff on Twitter @MaizeBlueReview, @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @DanielDash_, @DennisFithian, @StephenToski, @TannerWutang, @Baird_CJ, @ZachLibby, @JimScarcelli
Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Subscribe to The Maize and Blue Review on YouTube!
Like The Maize and Blue Review on Facebook!