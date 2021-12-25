TMBR TV: Interviews from Michigan's arrival in Miami for the Orange Bowl
Michigan arrived in Miami on Christmas Day as the Wolverines prepare to face Georgia in the Orange Bowl during the semi-finals of the College Football Playoffs.
Courtesy of the Orange Bowl, watch as Jim Harbaugh, Cade McNamara and Aidan Hutchinson discuss preparing for the bowl upon arrival in Miami.
