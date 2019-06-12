Junior pitcher Tommy Henry was slated to start on the mound in Michigan’s first Super Regional Game against UCLA.

His body had other ideas. After arriving in California, he spent a few hours in the hospital with the flu. Henry needed to rehydrate and ended up missing his start on Friday.

Sunday was a different story. There was no chance Henry was going to miss the winner-take-all game against No. 1 UCLA.

“I just knew what the 35 of us had been through, I knew that it had to be something for any of us, like a broken leg or something to prevent any of us from being on that field,” Henry said. “That’s really the mindset that all of us had. It’s just the brotherhood we share.”

Even though Henry was battling the flu and pneumonia, he went seven innings and only gave up two runs, helping Michigan win and move on to its first College World Series since 1984.

Michigan head coach Erik Bakich didn’t think Henry would even be able to pitch.

“He was barely able to stand up when we first got to L.A.,” Bakich said. “I thought there was no way — he was not going get out of bed, let alone take the mound and throw seven innings. I’d call it the gutsiest performance I’ve ever seen in college baseball. If he doesn’t do that, we don’t win.”

Henry said if he didn’t pitch in the game, he knew he would be letting his teammates down and he didn’t want to do that. Even though he was feeling sick, he didn’t let it faze him when he was on the mound.

“You go numb out there,” Henry said. “Credit to the crowd from both sides really for feeding the energy into all nine of us on the field. You’re not really focused on any of that when you’re on the field, you’re just in compete mode, just trying to win every pitch.”

His performance against UCLA was the perfect example of the grit Bakich said this team has. Henry says that grit comes back to teamwork.

“I think it’s also unity and togetherness and I think those kind of play into each other as well just because of the fact when you are together, you have that grit because you’re playing for the guys next to you, you’re playing not to let them down,” Henry said. “You’re playing to put a smile on their face and to win for them. That brings us together and gives us that grit.”

Just a few days after his performance, Henry said he was feeling better when he talked to the media on Tuesday.

“It was a tough travel day [Monday]. I’m sure none of us were feeling all that great, a couple delays in there. Good to be back in my own bed, get some sleep and get some more medicine in me. I’m feeling better.”

Henry is 10-5 this season while sporting a 3.54 ERA. He’s been a key piece of Michigan’s historic run to the College World Series.

While the Wolverines haven’t played in the College World Series in many decades, Henry came to Michigan to get to Omaha.

“You always know a championship is in the picture when you come to Michigan, that’s why you come to Michigan,” Henry said. “I knew that the day I committed here and that’s why I committed here. It’s my dream school and I came here to win. I know that’s what everyone else on this team came here to do. We wanted to win for Michigan.”

Michigan’s first game in the College World Series is against Texas Tech on Saturday. This moment means a lot to Henry and the entire program.

“It’s awesome for the legacy of this program, for Coach Bakich, for the 34 guys,” Henry said. “It means the world. Those are 34 best friends. All the work we did in the fall, all the practices we’ve been through, the things we’ve sacrificed together, it means a lot for it to pay off in this fashion, but we’re not done yet.”