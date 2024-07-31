On Wednesday's episode of the 'In the Trenches' podcast with host Jon Jansen, running backs coach Tony Alford made an appearance to discuss the backfield as fall camp begins.

Alford spent the last nine seasons at Ohio State, where he coached stud running backs Ezekiel Elliott, J.K. Dobbins and TreVeyon Henderson.

But after nine years in Columbus, Alford made the forbidden switch from Ohio State to Michigan. He discussed why he made the rare transition with Jansen.

"Well, first and foremost, Sherrone Moore. And the utmost respect I have for him as a coach and as a man, as a person," Alford said. "But then again, I also believe it was time. ... For everyone, I was there nine years. I think that it was just a time for a change for both parties. And I believe — I don't want to speak for Ohio State and their staff — but I felt like that's what they wanted, too."

Alford is known as an ace recruiter and coach, and after the departure of former running backs coach Mike Hart, Moore pushed where it hurt and essentially stole one of Ohio State's best recruiters and coaches from the archrival Buckeyes.

"When the opportunity came to be able to come to Michigan with Sherrone Moore, it was an absolute no-brainer to me," Alford said. "And to come to a prestigious program as this is, and with such great tradition. So I've been very fortunate. ... But this was an opportunity that presented itself, and so let's take a shot at it."

Despite losing arguably the best running back in program history in Blake Corum after the national championship-winning season in 2023, Michigan's running back room has plenty of depth, and it's filled with young players who are eager to be the next great running back.

Although there's seemingly a log jam at the top of the room with Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullngs having clearly separated themselves as the top two backs, Alford says every running back has remained selfless.

"The first thing I see is a great brotherhood, a great camaraderie," Alford said. "And I see a bunch of guys in the room that truly care about each other. There's not a selfish bone in there that I've detected."

"But really only two of them have played extensively. And even with that, they're going to be thrust into different roles that they've been in. Donovan is a household name, but Donovan's never really had to carry the entire load, either. He was fortunate to have Blake [Corum] there. And so that's going to be a different dynamic for him."

As Alford described, Edwards will have an opportunity to be the lead back for an extended period of time for the first time in his career. In 2021, Edwards played sparingly behind Hassan Haskins and Corum. In 2022, Edwards shined alongside Corum, but he was suddenly thrust into a lead role when Corum suffered a torn meniscus and an MCL sprain.

Perhaps to the surprise of Michigan fans, Edwards shattered all expectations as the lead running back. He carried the ball 70 times in Michigan's last three games and totaled 520 yards and three touchdowns.

Edwards and the rest of the running back room have welcomed Alford in as a Wolverine, despite his recent association with archrival Ohio State.

"I have appreciated the way that room has embraced me coming in from where I came from," Alford said. "It's open arms, all ears, wanting to learn."