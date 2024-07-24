Tony Petitti 'stands by' actions he took against Michigan last season
In what was an unprecedented season for the Big Ten Conference in a lot of ways, a 'scandal' that has yet to bear any kind of fruit against the University of Michigan arguably tops the list for then-first-year commissioner Tony Petitti.
With the U-M program in the midst of an NCAA investigation into improper in-person scouting violations, Petitti was approached and bullied by the rest of the Big Ten Conference to take action against U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh.
He took unprecedented action by suspending Harbaugh three games under the conference's sportsmanship law.
Despite being shoved into a locker by other members of the conference, the actions Petitti took against the program didn't derail what would end up being a national championship season for the Wolverines.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday during Big Ten Media Days, Petitti stands by his actions.
"I can tell you that it was a collaborative process inside the conference office with staff first, trying to understand, gather information," Petitti said. "There was a lot of cooperation with the NCAA in terms of the information that we had access to, working with our administrators and ultimately our presidents and chancellors as well.
"It was a completely collaborative process. Look, I understand, having come from MLB and watching some of the discipline things that happened there, it's a difficult process when you're forced into a situation where you have to decide what to do with a member. That's part of it. You go into that with a lot of respect and try and understand and do what's fair and protect the entire conference.
"That was the approach we took, and I stand by the results of the decision we made."
As for the NCAA investigation as a whole, Petitti didn't have much to add and deferred to the NCAA for what's next.
"I don't know of a timetable," Petitti said. "I'm not aware yet when the NCAA will come to any final determination, whatever that might be."
---
