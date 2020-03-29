Too-Early Michigan Football Preview: Year Two Of 'Speed In Space'
A second year in a new offense figures to automatically become better, by virtue of knowledge gained. Such a projection takes a hit when a football team swaps out quarterbacks and 80 percent of its starting offensive line.
Not so fast, argues Michigan All-American and two-time captain Jon Jansen. This plugged-in U-M observer recognizes the mandatory growth required, but isn’t looking for a major step back.
“We’re going to have a lot of talent, whether at the quarterback position or offensive line,” Jansen assured. “It’s going to be somewhat inexperienced, just because we’re replacing the guys that have the starter moniker. But I think we’re going to be more talented than we’ve been in a long time, at both of those positions.”
Gone is two-year starting quarterback and 2019 MVP Shea Patterson, along with All-Big Ten performers Jon Runyan Jr., Ben Bredeson, Cesar Ruiz and Michael Onwenu up front. A host of hungry Wolverines look to step forcefully into those roles.
Many see a two-man battle shaping up at quarterback between redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey and redshirt sophomore Joe Milton. Jansen’s vision expands that notion by a third.
“I’ll start by saying, I think it’s a battle of three,” he offered. “[Redshirt freshman] Cade McNamara is right in there as well. He did a lot last year, growing up and understanding the offense and being patient. I legitimately think it’s a three-man race.”
McNamara threw for nearly 13,000 yards and 146 touchdowns as a prep performer, but he’s two years behind McCaffrey at Michigan. The latter has been on the field in 13 games spread over the past two years, impressing with his arm, his legs — and his head.
“His football IQ is as good as you’re going to find,” Jansen said of McCaffrey. “I like that he knows where to go with the football. He’s comfortable out there. When we saw him in games, he was ready. He was prepared.
