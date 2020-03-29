A second year in a new offense figures to automatically become better, by virtue of knowledge gained. Such a projection takes a hit when a football team swaps out quarterbacks and 80 percent of its starting offensive line.

Not so fast, argues Michigan All-American and two-time captain Jon Jansen. This plugged-in U-M observer recognizes the mandatory growth required, but isn’t looking for a major step back.

“We’re going to have a lot of talent, whether at the quarterback position or offensive line,” Jansen assured. “It’s going to be somewhat inexperienced, just because we’re replacing the guys that have the starter moniker. But I think we’re going to be more talented than we’ve been in a long time, at both of those positions.”