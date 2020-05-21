Top 100 OL Fisher Anderson On Michigan, Potential Visit
It's business as usual for Fisher Anderson.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the elite 2022 offensive tackle from Franklin (Tenn.) High has continued to work out with his private trainer as well as his high school teammates.
As one of the most sought after prospects in his class, Anderson hasn’t seen recruiting slow down at all either. In fact, Anderson is still adding offers on a weekly, and sometimes, daily basis.
“Things have been put to a halt but only in regards to high school stuff,” Anderson said. “I’ve been able to work out with NPA and my teammates at a home gym. Recruiting is all virtual, but that’s how it’s been for me. Everything is pretty much the same there minus visits. I’ve been in contact with a handful of SEC schools. I just got offers from Georgia, West Virginia and North Carolina.”
Michigan jumped in the mix for Anderson earlier this offseason when offensive line coach Ed Warinner made a swing through Nashville and had an opportunity to stop by his high school.
