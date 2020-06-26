Top 100 OLB Enai White Interested In Visiting Michigan
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Enai White is one of the most highly recruited underclassmen in America.
The four-star 2022 outside linebacker from Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Charter already holds more than 40 offers from major programs across the country.
Just a quick glance at White’s impressive offer sheet can be eye-popping. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and USC are just a handful of storied programs after the talented defender.
Michigan threw its hat in the ring for White in December of last year and has his attention.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news