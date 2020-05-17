News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-17 13:59:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 2020 Michigan Signee Kalel Mullings Hoping To Make Immediate Impact

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Kalel Mullings can’t wait to get to Ann Arbor.

The former Rivals100 linebacker from New England was Michigan’s top ranked signee in the 2020 class and was expected to make an early impact for the Wolverines — as soon as this year.

New England linebacker Kalel Mullings signed with Michigan last cycle.
New England linebacker Kalel Mullings signed with Michigan last cycle. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The global pandemic, however, has delayed Mullings’ arrival.

Still, Mullings is working out at home in Boston and constantly going over the playbook and film with Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}