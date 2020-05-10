The global pandemic hasn’t stopped AJ Henning from preparing for his freshman season at Michigan.

Henning, one of the prized signees of Michigan’s eleventh ranked 2020 recruiting class, has been getting in work any way he can while at home in Chicago.

“I’ve been trying to stay as active as possible,” Henning said. “I’ve got a setup at my house with weights. I’ve been out here throwing with JJ (McCarthy), so I’m ready when I get to campus — whenever that is. I did get the workouts from the strength coach. They have some body weight stuff that I’ve been doing.”