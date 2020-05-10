Top 2020 Signee AJ Henning Ready To Make Early Impact At Michigan
The global pandemic hasn’t stopped AJ Henning from preparing for his freshman season at Michigan.
Henning, one of the prized signees of Michigan’s eleventh ranked 2020 recruiting class, has been getting in work any way he can while at home in Chicago.
“I’ve been trying to stay as active as possible,” Henning said. “I’ve got a setup at my house with weights. I’ve been out here throwing with JJ (McCarthy), so I’m ready when I get to campus — whenever that is. I did get the workouts from the strength coach. They have some body weight stuff that I’ve been doing.”
As Henning mentioned, he has also been able to catch passes from his future quarterback, 2021 Rivals100 Michigan commit JJ McCarthy.
The two linked up for a small, private workout last week and continued to build on their strong rapport. The Chicagoland natives have known each other for years and can’t want to start putting up points on the scoreboard in The Big House.
