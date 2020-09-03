Top 2021 CB Target Ceyair Wright Talks Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, Recruiting
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in California last week and had an opportunity to catch up with Rivals100 Los Angeles (Calif.) Loyola cornerback Ceyair Wright., who is one of Michigan's top remaining targets this cycle.
Read their full Q&A below.
EJ: Before we dive into recruiting, how has the offseason been going for you?
CW: Everything has been great. I’m just trying to get bigger, faster, stronger and all of that. School is starting back up soon, so I have to get on that. Other than that, I’m just working out and staying safe.
EJ: Your senior season was cancelled, so what are your plans moving forward?
CW: Well, they pushed it back. I still plan on playing in the spring. I’ve been there three years, and I want to finish out. I tried building up the program, and I want to be there and see it through.
EJ: Let’s go ahead and talk some recruiting. How has the process been going lately?
CW: Everything has been steadying out. I can’t really go visit any schools, so it’s just handling phone calls and all of that. I think it’s been pretty consistent for sure. If they allow us to go on official visits then I would love to do that. I’m not sure about the possibilities. Everything is up in the air.
