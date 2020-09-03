EJ: Before we dive into recruiting, how has the offseason been going for you?

CW: Everything has been great. I’m just trying to get bigger, faster, stronger and all of that. School is starting back up soon, so I have to get on that. Other than that, I’m just working out and staying safe.

EJ: Your senior season was cancelled, so what are your plans moving forward?

CW: Well, they pushed it back. I still plan on playing in the spring. I’ve been there three years, and I want to finish out. I tried building up the program, and I want to be there and see it through.

EJ: Let’s go ahead and talk some recruiting. How has the process been going lately?

CW: Everything has been steadying out. I can’t really go visit any schools, so it’s just handling phone calls and all of that. I think it’s been pretty consistent for sure. If they allow us to go on official visits then I would love to do that. I’m not sure about the possibilities. Everything is up in the air.