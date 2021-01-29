Top 2021 DT Target Ike Iwunnah Goes In-Depth On Michigan
The Wolverine's EJ Holland had a group call with three-star 2021 Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial defensive tackle Ike Iwunnah and his coach/recruiting coordinator Ant Saincilaire on Friday morning.
Iwunnah is committed to Colorado but recently picked up an offer from Michigan and is carefully weighing his options ahead of next week's late signing period.
Here are some highlights from their interview.
EJ: How are you handling your recruitment with National Signing Day less than a week away?
II: It’s been stressful. It’s been crazy. My family and I are just trying to find the right place for me. It’s all kind of new to me. I never expected to get to this point in my life. But I did dream about it, so I’m excited. I’m just also stressed out.
AS: He’s just ready to get it over with. Hopefully, within the next few days or early next week, he’ll have his decision made and move on from there.
EJ: Are you announcing on signing day or will you make your decision known before that?
II: It’s going to be before signing day. I want to be fully committed to a school before signing day. I don’t want the chance for me to go to college to leave my grasp. I’m trying to find the best school. It’s a long process, but we’re almost there.
AS: The good thing is he has two really good programs to choose from. I think the hardest part for him is just choosing between the two. They’ve done a great job of filling him up with information and getting to know him. That’s helped him out a lot
