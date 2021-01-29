EJ: How are you handling your recruitment with National Signing Day less than a week away?

II: It’s been stressful. It’s been crazy. My family and I are just trying to find the right place for me. It’s all kind of new to me. I never expected to get to this point in my life. But I did dream about it, so I’m excited. I’m just also stressed out.

AS: He’s just ready to get it over with. Hopefully, within the next few days or early next week, he’ll have his decision made and move on from there.

EJ: Are you announcing on signing day or will you make your decision known before that?

II: It’s going to be before signing day. I want to be fully committed to a school before signing day. I don’t want the chance for me to go to college to leave my grasp. I’m trying to find the best school. It’s a long process, but we’re almost there.

AS: The good thing is he has two really good programs to choose from. I think the hardest part for him is just choosing between the two. They’ve done a great job of filling him up with information and getting to know him. That’s helped him out a lot