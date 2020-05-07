Top 2021 LB Target Jaydon Hood Talks Michigan, Recruiting
Michigan has made three-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jaydon Hood one of its top overall priorities in the 2021 recruiting class.
The Wolverine's EJ Holland caught up with Hood to get the latest on Michigan, his overall recruitment and more.
Read the full Q&A below.
EJ: It’s been about a month since we last got on the phone. How have you been handling recruiting recently?
JH: Everything has been going well. My phone has been acting up the last couple of days. Before that, it was kind of the same — a lot of coaches calling and texting me. It’s been a good time period. In a way, you’re able to see who really wants you. It’s been good.
EJ: Which schools have been recruiting you the hardest?
JH: Michigan, Minnesota, Kentucky, Louisville, USF, Miami, Syracuse, and, hold on, I’m going blank for a second (laughs). Basically, every coach that has offered has been recruiting me.
