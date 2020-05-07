EJ: It’s been about a month since we last got on the phone. How have you been handling recruiting recently?

JH: Everything has been going well. My phone has been acting up the last couple of days. Before that, it was kind of the same — a lot of coaches calling and texting me. It’s been a good time period. In a way, you’re able to see who really wants you. It’s been good.

EJ: Which schools have been recruiting you the hardest?

JH: Michigan, Minnesota, Kentucky, Louisville, USF, Miami, Syracuse, and, hold on, I’m going blank for a second (laughs). Basically, every coach that has offered has been recruiting me.