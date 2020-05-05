News More News
Top 2021 Safety Target Rod Moore Goes In-Depth On Michigan

EJ Holland
Rod Moore is nearing a decision.

The three-star safety from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont originally wanted to take a few visits before making a commitment. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, Moore has accelerated his timeline.

(Rivals.com)

Moore is now looking to pull the trigger before the end of the month and said Indiana, Michigan and Notre Dame have been coming at him the hardest during the dead period.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was just on the line with him last week, and safeties coach Bob Shoop has been in constant communication. Both have made him feel like a top priority.

{{ article.author_name }}