{{ timeAgo('2020-05-06 13:54:03 -0500') }} football

Top 2021 WR Target Xavier Worthy On Why Michigan Is A Big Contender

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Xavier Worthy is taking a positive approach to the abrupt dead period.

While the three-star wide receiver out of Fresno (Calif.) Central can’t make visits, he has taken the time to do a ton of research on schools he’s interested over the last couple of months.

Worthy has also been busy chatting with college coaches across the country and has received more personal attention virtually than ever.

California wide receiver Xavier Worthy holds a Michigan offer.
California wide receiver Xavier Worthy holds a Michigan offer.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of coaches,” Worthy said. “It’s everyday. Michigan, Oregon and Washington are some of the schools recruiting me the hardest right now. I think it’s actually good that we have this going on because it gives us more time to look into the schools.”

Worthy is a top overall priority for the Wolverines this cycle. While he’s out West, Worthy has family in Detroit and is very much open to playing further away from home.

