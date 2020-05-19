Top 2022 ATH Kaleb Brown Goes In-Depth On Michigan
Kaleb Brown is one of the country’s top underclassmen.
The four-star athlete out of Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita holds double digit offers and was listed in the first Rivals.com Top 100 release for prospects in the 2022 class.
While college coaches aren’t allowed to reach out to rising juniors, Brown has found a way to keep in contact with various staffs during the dead period.
“Most recently, Nebraska told me to keep in touch with them,” Brown said. “I talked to Ohio State recently. I was going to visit Michigan and Notre Dame, but those got canceled. Those are the main two schools I’m going to get out to when I get the chance.”
Michigan offered Brown earlier this offseason, and it’s clear he’s a top priority for the Wolverines early on.
