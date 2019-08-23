Top 2022 LB Target Tyler Martin Goes In-Depth On Michigan
Michigan made an early evaluation and fell in love with 2022 Buckinham Browne & Nichols (Mass.) inside linebacker Tyler Martin.
In fact, the Wolverines offered Martin when he was just an eighth grader. Since then, Martin has developed a true bond with the Michigan staff, and it’s a big reason why the Wolverines are big contenders in his recruitment early on.
“My interest level is definitely very high right now,” Martin said. “I think a big piece of that is the fact that they were my first offer in the eighth grade, so my relationship with them has already been strong for a year and a half or so. Also, Zak Zinter, my teammate is committed there.
Having Coach (Jim) Harbaugh, Coach (Don) Brown and Coach (Ed) Warriner stop by our school and staying in touch with them, we’ve continued to build our relationship. It’s obvious my interest is high being a New England kid and having visited Michigan three or four times”
