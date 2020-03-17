News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-17 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 2022 OT Fisher Anderson Looking To Visit Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Fisher Anderson may be one of the top overall 2022 recruits in the country when it’s all said and done.

The elite 2022 offensive tackle from Franklin (Tenn.) High already holds double digit offers from across the country.

Anderson was set for a busy March before the abrupt dead period altered his plans. However, Anderson has an idea of which schools he wants to see when prospects are once again allowed to make on-campus visits.

Tennessee offensive lineman Fisher Anderson holds a Michigan offer.
“I definitely want to get up to some Big Ten schools,” Anderson said. “Outside of camps, I want to go to Michigan. I also want to go to Georgia and some schools further away.”

Michigan offered Anderson in late January after offensive line coach Ed Warinner made a swing through Nashville.

