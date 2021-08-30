Top 2022 WR Target Cody Hagen Goes In-Depth On Michigan

Cody Hagen has been tearing it up on the field this season.

The three-star 2022 wide receiver out of Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon has scored a touchdown in 17 consecutive games dating back to last season and is coming off a 221-yard performance over the weekend.

One of the most dangerous weapons in the country, Hagen has honed in on a handful of college programs and is excited to make fall official visits.