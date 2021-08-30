 Top 2022 WR Target Cody Hagen Goes In-Depth On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-30 17:38:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 2022 WR Target Cody Hagen Goes In-Depth On Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Cody Hagen has been tearing it up on the field this season.

The three-star 2022 wide receiver out of Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon has scored a touchdown in 17 consecutive games dating back to last season and is coming off a 221-yard performance over the weekend.

One of the most dangerous weapons in the country, Hagen has honed in on a handful of college programs and is excited to make fall official visits.

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

“I want to watch a few college games and go out to a few games,” Hagen said. “I won’t commit until I do that. I’m not putting it off to the side, but I’m focused on my season right now. I put out a Top 4 recently (BYU, Stanford, USC and Utah), so it’s still those schools and Michigan.”

Michigan may have jumped in the mix late, extending a scholarship after Hagen released his top schools. However, the offer from the Wolverines really piqued his interest.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}