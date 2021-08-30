Top 2022 WR Target Cody Hagen Goes In-Depth On Michigan
Cody Hagen has been tearing it up on the field this season.
The three-star 2022 wide receiver out of Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon has scored a touchdown in 17 consecutive games dating back to last season and is coming off a 221-yard performance over the weekend.
One of the most dangerous weapons in the country, Hagen has honed in on a handful of college programs and is excited to make fall official visits.
“I want to watch a few college games and go out to a few games,” Hagen said. “I won’t commit until I do that. I’m not putting it off to the side, but I’m focused on my season right now. I put out a Top 4 recently (BYU, Stanford, USC and Utah), so it’s still those schools and Michigan.”
Michigan may have jumped in the mix late, extending a scholarship after Hagen released his top schools. However, the offer from the Wolverines really piqued his interest.
