Top 2022 WR Tyler Morris Shares Latest On Michigan, Calls With Josh Gattis
Tyler Morris is ready to lead his high school football team this fall.
With Rivals100 quarterback JJ McCarthy transferring to national powerhouse Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Morris is now the man at La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy.
“It definitely feels like I have to step up as a leader,” Morris said. “I don’t know playing on a team without JJ. He doesn’t know playing on one without me. We both came in and played varsity at the same time, and now, it’s just me, so I do feel like I have to be more of a leader.”
Morris is one of the top overall recruits in the 2022 class. The four-star wide receiver holds close to 20 offers from programs around the country. But right now, recruiting hasn’t been too hectic.
“Recruiting is a little slow,” Morris said. “But I have been talking to Michigan, Penn State, Northwestern and Missouri. Those are probably some of the schools that I’ve talked to the most and have been keeping in touch with.”
