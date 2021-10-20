Top 2023 DB Target Jyaire Hill Excited About Michigan

Jyaire Hill is a recruit the rise. The three-star 2023 defensive back out of Kankakee (Ill.) High has seen a flurry of Power Five offers come his way over the last few weeks and is quickly becoming one of the hottest prospects in the Midwest. “After my first offer from Illinois, offer have kept coming as I’ve been progressing this season,” Hill said. “It’s been back-to-back with offers. I have some game invites, but my schedule is going to be really tight with playoffs, so I’m still figuring out visits.”

At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Hill, who goes by ‘Suga’ because he ‘stays hyped and loves candy,’ is a dynamic athlete that can play corner or safety at the next level. Hill has also shown his versatility as junior, starring as a return man and Wildcat quarterback. Michigan jumped in the mix a little more than two weeks ago and immediately caught his attention. “Michigan is a really big school,” Hill said. “I was really excited to get the offer from them. And not just because they have all the Jordan stuff (laughs). It’s a great program. I’m still learning more about them, but I like them.” While Hill is new to the Michigan recruiting board, he is quickly becoming a top overall target for the Wolverines next cycle. Everybody from safeties coach Ron Bellamy to defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to Director of Player Personnel Courtney Morgan has been involved in his recruitment.