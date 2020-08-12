 Top 2023 New England ATH Joenel Aguero On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting, Call With Jim Harbaugh
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-12 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 2023 New England ATH Joenel Aguero On Michigan, Call With Jim Harbaugh

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Joenel Aguero just wrapped up his freshman season, but he is quickly becoming a household name on the recruiting trail.

The 2023 athlete from Lynn (Mass.) St. John’s Prep already holds double digit offers and has been talking to some major programs during the dead period.

“My recruiting process has been going really well,” Aguero said. “I have a few early offers — all DI. I’ve been reaching out to a few coaches. I’ve talked to schools like Penn State, Michigan and Tennessee recently.”

New England athlete Joenel Aguero holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
New England athlete Joenel Aguero holds a Michigan offer. (Rivals.com)

Aguero has scholarships in hand from Ole Miss, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, USC and others.

Michigan was one of the first schools to jump in the mix for Aguero, and the Wolverines have his attention early on.

“I’m still young, so I don’t want to say too much, but Michigan is definitely one of the schools that’s showing the most interest in me right now,” Aguero said. “That’s going to be good for the future of my recruitment.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}