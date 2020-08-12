Joenel Aguero just wrapped up his freshman season, but he is quickly becoming a household name on the recruiting trail.

The 2023 athlete from Lynn (Mass.) St. John’s Prep already holds double digit offers and has been talking to some major programs during the dead period.

“My recruiting process has been going really well,” Aguero said. “I have a few early offers — all DI. I’ve been reaching out to a few coaches. I’ve talked to schools like Penn State, Michigan and Tennessee recently.”