Top 2023 New England ATH Joenel Aguero On Michigan, Call With Jim Harbaugh
Joenel Aguero just wrapped up his freshman season, but he is quickly becoming a household name on the recruiting trail.
The 2023 athlete from Lynn (Mass.) St. John’s Prep already holds double digit offers and has been talking to some major programs during the dead period.
“My recruiting process has been going really well,” Aguero said. “I have a few early offers — all DI. I’ve been reaching out to a few coaches. I’ve talked to schools like Penn State, Michigan and Tennessee recently.”
Aguero has scholarships in hand from Ole Miss, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, USC and others.
Michigan was one of the first schools to jump in the mix for Aguero, and the Wolverines have his attention early on.
“I’m still young, so I don’t want to say too much, but Michigan is definitely one of the schools that’s showing the most interest in me right now,” Aguero said. “That’s going to be good for the future of my recruitment.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news