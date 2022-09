Michigan's night game on Saturday against Hawaii is setting up to be an important weekend for the 2024 recruiting class. On top of the Wolverines' hosting five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, Maize & Blue Review's Zach Libby has learned that the program will also be hosting its top target at tight end, too.

Libby, who attended Rochester Adams' game on Friday evening, confirmed that four-star in-state tight end Brady Prieskorn plans to be in attendance for the game, too.

The Rivals250 prospect, and the No. 2 overall tight end in the 2024 class, is making his fourth unofficial visit to Ann Arbor so far.