Top 25 Hoops Recruit Eric Dailey Talks Michigan, Juwan Howard

Eric Dailey is taking a laid-back approach to the recruiting process.

One of the Top 25 overall hoops recruits in the 2022 recruiting class, Dailey has several options on his list. However, he has no visits scheduled and is content waiting until the fall to truly start getting serious about his process.

“Recruiting has been going well,” Dailey said. “I’m bring recruited hard by Michigan, Virginia Tech, Dayton, Miami and little bit of Florida. I’m just taking it all in right now. Even though I’m about to be a senior, I have time. I have no visits scheduled. I want to take some in the fall, so I can get a real feel for campus when everyone is there.”