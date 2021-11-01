Top 5 Remaining Targets on Michigan's Board in 2022

While the 2021 college football season is in full swing, we are just over a month away from the early National Signing Day on Dec. 15. After a disappointing 2020 season, Michigan has rebounded in a big way with a 7-1 start to the 2021 season which has resonated with many top recruits. Michigan sits at the No. 18 spot in the Rivals Team Rankings with 17 total commits, highlighted by five-star Gross Pointe South (Mich.) cornerback Will Johnson, and has some key targets still left on the board. Here are the top-five remaining uncommitted prospects Michigan is still pursuing in the Class of 2022.

Honorable Mention: Independence (Kan.) JUCO DL Jeffrey M'Ba

Independence (Kan.) defensive lineman Jeffrey M'Ba has become the rare JUCO recruitment for Michigan in 2021. M’ba turned heads when he announced his offer on social media in October. A native of France who moved to the States in high school, M'Ba stands at 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, and oozes with potential. While the JUCO route is rare for Michigan, it is not unheard of and M’ba looks to be a serious target for the staff. Miami (FL) is the perceived leader following his recent visit. A visit to Ann Arbor for "The Game" on Nov. 27 will be Michigan's shot at landing his services. https://michigan.rivals.com/news/m-ba-wants-to-start-a-movement-will-it-begin-in-michigan-

5. Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech Four-Star DT Deone Walker

In a recruitment that Michigan has had a stranglehold of for some time, there appears to be some serious competition for the Cass Tech star. A commitment to Michigan seemed imminent over the last year, but with the decommitment of Florida DL Mario Eugenio, Walker seemed to sour on the Wolverines. After visits to Kentucky and Missouri, Walker publicly named the Wildcats his leader. Still, this is a Cass Tech kid and there are lots of reasons for him to stay in-state and Michigan should do everything it can to keep him home.



4. Chicago (Ill.) Marist four-star linebacker Jimmy Rolder

Rolder’s recruitment has taken off in a big way in October, adding scholarship offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Iowa, Wisconsin, Cincinnati, and Florida in the past month. After his recruiting profile was essentially non-existent heading into the 2021 season, Rolder has turned heads with his senior film and seen his stock blow up. Ohio State and Iowa look to be the primary competition for Michigan. But look out for Florida to make some moves here, too. The race for Rolder will be fun to watch.



3. Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb EDGE Joshua Josephs

Josephs has been one of the top targets on Michigan’s recruiting board for months, and it’s easy to see why. He is another prospect whose build and raw traits ooze potential, like the aforementioned M'Ba. The pairing of the two could be a terror coming off the edge. Michigan looks to be in great shape here with Tennessee hanging around.



2. Seattle (Wash.) Rainer Beach offensive tackle Josh Conerly, Jr.

Conerly is one of the best players in the country and might be the player on this list who Michigan is in the best position with. The Wolverines wowed Conerly on his trip to Ann Arbor for the Washington game back in September and have held the pole position ever since. A 6-foot-5, 275-pound tackle, Conerly played the running back position growing up. Couple that with his basketball background, and you have a freakishly athletic offensive tackle.



1. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei cornerback Domani Jackson