Top Edge Rusher Target Joshua Josephs Goes In-Depth On Michigan
Joshua Josephs is one of the top uncommitted recruits in the Southeast.
The three-star 2022 defensive end out of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb has a number of Power Five options on the table and is carefully analyzing his process as he prepares to make a decision this fall.
“Recruiting is going well,” Josephs said. “I would say some of the schools in my top group are Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina, Penn State and probably Auburn. I know I’m going to visit Michigan on Sept. 11. They are going to whoop on Washington. I’m looking to make a decision in October.”
Michigan has seen its stock go up with Josephs over the last several months as it has continued to make an aggressive push. As Josephs mentioned, he will be back on campus in a couple of weeks after taking a summer official visit for Victors Weekend.
On his first trip to Ann Arbor, Josephs said he enjoyed getting a feel for the program and the people around it.
