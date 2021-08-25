Top Edge Rusher Target Joshua Josephs Goes In-Depth On Michigan

Joshua Josephs is one of the top uncommitted recruits in the Southeast.

The three-star 2022 defensive end out of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb has a number of Power Five options on the table and is carefully analyzing his process as he prepares to make a decision this fall.

“Recruiting is going well,” Josephs said. “I would say some of the schools in my top group are Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina, Penn State and probably Auburn. I know I’m going to visit Michigan on Sept. 11. They are going to whoop on Washington. I’m looking to make a decision in October.”