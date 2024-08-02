Brandon Naurato and the Michigan hockey program landed their second recruit in as many days on Friday morning when 4.5-star center Alexander Hage committed to the Wolverines.

Hage's commitment is one of the expected ones of the 2008 cycle. Hage had plenty of connections to Michigan, and he made his commitment official on Friday.

Michael Hage, Alex's older brother, is a freshman on the Michigan hockey team, and he is projected to be a standout for the Wolverines in the 2024-25 season.

The elder Hage was selected 21st overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens.

Meanwhile, Alexander Hage's teammate, Zachary Nyman, committed to Naurato and the Wolverines on Thursday.

Alex Hage and Nyman play together on the Vaughan Kings AAA team. In the last three seasons with the Kings, Hage has posted an impressive 1.33 points per game.

Over 134 games, Hage has scored 73 goals and made 106 assists. In the 2023-24 playoffs, Hage scored three goals and had eight assists in 12 games.

"I am honoured and humbled to announce my commitment to play Division 1 hockey at the University of Michigan," Hage wrote in his commitment post on Instagram. "I’d like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and everyone who has helped me along the way. #goblue〽️"