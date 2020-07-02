Top Michigan Targets Praise JJ McCarthy: 'He's like Tom Brady'
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
JJ McCarthy is the face of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.
The Rivals100 quarterback from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy is fresh off a strong performance at the Elite 11 Finals in Nashville this week and is one of the highest ranked signal-callers in the country.
In the world of recruiting, top players want to play with top players, and McCarthy has been a valuable asset for the Wolverines on the trail.
McCarthy has helped lead the charge on some of the Wolverines’ top remaining targets, especially on the offensive of the ball. He is constant contact with guys like Rivals100 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards.
In fact, Edwards compared McCarthy to a former Michigan great.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news