The Pylon 7v7 circuit continued in Chicago this weekend with a highly competitive tournament that featured some of the best club teams in the country. Here are the picks for best on each side of the ball.

Chicago wide receiver Tyler Morris holds several major offers. (Tung Tat)

Offense

QB Lucas Lenhoff, Fast Houston (2022) — Lenhoff was once again terrific in helping lead Fast 7v7 to yet another Pylon championship. The rising signal-caller was poised, accurate and made all the clutch throws when his team needs him the most. He holds an early offer from FAU. QB JJ McCarthy, Midwest Boom (2021) — A Rivals100 prospect, McCarthy showed why he is one of the top quarterbacks in the country. He has a cannon for an arm and can make basically any throw he wants. The Michigan commit guided Midwest Boom to the tournament semifinals.

RB Brandon Campbell, Fast Houston (2021) — Campbell plays running back at the high school level and lines up in multiple spots for Fast 7v7. He made big plays as a pass catcher and is explosive with the ball in his hands. A four-star recruit, Campbell holds several major offers. RB Jaydon Blue, Fast Houston (2022) — Blue is an every down power back with pads on, but he’s also a plus catcher on the 7v7 circuit. Blue can make plays out of the backfield but can also split out wide and take the top off a defense. He holds offers from Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, SMU and Texas. WR Quay Davis, Fast Houston (2021) — A Rivals100 prospect, Davis is one of the top wide receivers in the country this recruiting cycle. The former Texas commit is physical, a polished route runner and has extremely strong hands. He was easily one of the best overall players at the tournament.

WR Isaac Hill, Fast Houston (2022) — On a team loaded with big name recruits, it was Hill that came up big when it mattered most, making the game-winning grab in the championship. Hill is a shifty slot receiver that could be a name to know down the line. WR Demetrius Cannon, ESA Flight (2021) — A three-star prospect, Cannon could be a riser in the rankings this offseason. At 6-foot-3, 201 pounds, Cannon is a big, physical wide out and almost impossible to stop in the red zone. Cannon holds offers from Arkansas, Nebraska, Tennessee and others. WR Tyler Morris, Midwest Boom (2022) — Morris is a freaky athlete at wide receiver. While he’s not the biggest prospect, he can climb the ladder and make any catch. He didn’t drop a single ball and was a key playmaker for Boom. He holds offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State and others.

WR Kaleb Brown, Midwest Boom (2022) — Brown is built like a running back and plays it at the high school level, but he’s an explosive weapon at wide receiver for Boom. Brown made big grabs all tournament long and was electric after the catch. He has early offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Nebraska and others. WR Keyshaun Pipkin, CE Stars (2022) — Pipkin is a little known prospect from Indiana, but he had a breakout performance at this weekend’s tournament and could be a player that makes a rise on the recruiting trail soon. He runs excellent routes and always seemed to make big plays downfield. UTIL Kevin Coleman, ESA Flight (2022)— Coleman was a big reason why ESA made a run to the title game. He was dynamite with the ball in his hands and made defenders look silly all weekend long. Coleman can play multiple positions but best projects as a slot receiver. He has offers from Georgia, LSU, USC and others.

Defense

LB Cameron Dyson, CE Stars (2022) — At 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Dyson was an intimidating figure at linebacker for CE Stars. He has the look of an FBS prospect, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him pick up traction on the recruiting trail sooner rather than later. DB Bryce Anderson, Fast Houston (2022) — An LSU commit, Anderson has been a stalwart on Fast Houston’s defense over the past several weeks. Anderson is a true ball hawk in the secondary and rarely lets anything behind him. He is one of the best overall prospects in 2022. DB Jaylon Gilbeau, Fast Houston (2022) — Another big-time player in the secondary in the 2022 class, Gilbeau had a quiet tournament, which is a good thing for a defensive back. He didn't give up any big plays and kept his side of the field on lock down. Gilbeau holds offers from LSU, Oregon, Texas and others.

DB Jaden Mangham, CE Stars (2022) — Mangham is listed as a wide receiver, but he best projects at defensive back at the level. He has the length and height to play corner or safety at the next level and showed off his skillset this weekend. He has early offers from Colorado, Kansas, Purdue and others. DB Jeremiah Caldwell, CE Stars (2022) — Like Mangham, Caldwell is listed as a wide receiver, but he spent the majority of his time on the defensive side of the ball for CE Stars. At 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Caldwell is an intriguing prospect with upside. He has offers from Kentucky and Iowa State. DB Benjamin Perry, Midwest Boom (2021) — At 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, Perry is a long, rangy safety with great natural instincts. He had a great interception early in the tournament and was the leader of Midwest Boom’s secondary. He has offers from Iowa State, Louisville, Missouri and others.