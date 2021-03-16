Pylon 7v7, the nation's premier 7v7 circuit, continued its season with another tournament in Atlanta over the weekend. Several of the best 2022 and 2023 recruits in the country competed in the event and showcased their talents on a big stage. Here is a look at the top performers.

Top 7 Offense

QB Jacurri Brown, Domo — It wasn’t the best outing for quarterbacks at this event, but Brown proved why he is considered one of the top signal-callers in the country. The 2022 Rivals250 prospect from Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes is a big, strong-armed passer that made several high-level throws en route to leading Domo to the quarterfinals. He holds offers from Auburn, Florida, Miami and others. WR Rian Black, 24K — Black was at his best in big moments, helping 24K shock many and win the title at Pylon Atlanta. Black is a compact, muscular wide out that can do damage in the slot or on the outside. He was especially impressive in the championship game. The three-star 2022 prospect from Rockledge (Fla.) High has offers from Arkansas, Miami, Penn State and others. WR Jmariyae Robinson, 24K — Black wasn’t the only playmaker that propelled 24K to the championship. Robinson, a three-star 2022 wide receiver from Cocoa (Fla.) High, had a breakout performance and was easily one of the most dangerous weapons at the event. He has offers from Cincinnati, UCF, Washington State and others. UTIL Jaleel Skinner, C1N — No player on the offensive side of the ball was more physically impressive than Skinner. The 2022 Rivals250 tight end from Greer (S.C.) is an athletic specimen at 6-5, 215 pounds and was a mismatch nightmare throughout the tournament. Skinner even got time at linebacker during elimination play. He holds offers from Michigan, Clemson, Florida and others.

WR Cayden Lee, C1N — While Clemson commit Adam Randall had a strong weekend, it was Lee that proved to be the biggest playmaker at wide receiver for Cam Newton’s C1N team. Lee isn’t the biggest pass catcher, but he has plenty of speed and is a tactical route runner. The rising 2023 prospect from Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove has offers from Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee and others. WR Jaylin Terzado, SOAR — SOAR quietly kept stringing together victories and made a run all the way to the tournament semifinals. While it was tough to pick just one standout from the team, Terzado made play after play in the deeper rounds of the elimination bracket. The sleeper 2022 wide out from Hialeah (Fla.) Champagnat Catholic has an offer from FAU. TE Landen Thomas, Domo 2023-2025 — On a team full of talented underclassmen, it was Thomas that really stood out. At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Thomas is extremely well built for his age and created plenty of mismatch problems as he led his team to the tournament semifinals. The 2024 tight end from Moultire (Ga.) Colquitt Country has offers from Florida State, Miami, Tennessee and others.

Top 7 Defense

UTIL Travis Hunter, Fast Houston — Hunter was the best player at the tournament. It’s unfortunate that Fast Houston suffered an early exit because the five-star 2022 Florida State commit from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill put on an absolute show. Hunter was a monster at wide receiver and also dominated on the defensive side of the ball. He is building his case as the country’s top overall prospect this offseason. LB DeMario Tolan, Central Florida All-Stars — There were plenty of talented linebackers at this weekend’s event, but none stood out as much as Tolan. The 2022 Rivals250 prospect from Kissimmee (Fla.) Tohopekaliga was outstanding in coverage in the middle of the field and also manned up against quicker slot receivers. Tolan helped his team win the 18U with seniors division. He holds offers from Michigan, Auburn, Florida State and others. DB Myles Pollard, TN Select — It was a tough tournament for TN Select, which was bounced in the first round of elimination play. However, Pollard had an outstanding individual performance. The four-star 2022 cornerback from Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood completely locked down his side of the field and did not allow any completions. He holds offers from Michigan, Auburn, Oklahoma and others.