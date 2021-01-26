Pylon 7v7, the nation's premier 7v7 circuit, held its first tournament of the 2021 season in Orlando over the weekend. Several of the best recruits in the country competed in the event and showcased their talents on a big stage. Here are the top performers from the tournament.

Alpha Dog

ATH Jalil Tucker, Dreamchasers – There were a ton of standouts at this weekend’s tournament, but none impressed more than Tucker. The four-star athlete from San Diego played on both sides of the ball and led Dreamchasers to a tournament title. Tucker locked down his side of the field and cornerback and made big plays on the offense at wide receiver. His length and speed make him one of the most sought after recruits out West. He holds offers from Arizona State, Michigan, Oregon, USC, Washington and others.

Best 7 Offense

QB Sam Cooper, Dreamchasers — Cooper is set to be a riser on the recruiting trail in 2023. While he does not hold any offers at this time, Cooper outperformed several DI signal-callers at the event. Cooper was especially impressive in the championship game as he made several elite level throws in Dreamchasers’ win over Lo-Pro. RB Datrell Jones, Tenfold — No running back impressed more than Boston College commit Datrell Jones. The 2023 prospect was lightning quick out of the backfield and also made a couple of big plays on some rare 7v7 run plays. Jones helped New England-based Tenfold make a surprising run in the tournament. WR Jayden Gibson, Certified Dawgs — Gibson holds more than 20 offers, and it’s not hard to see why. At 6-foot-5, 180 pounds, Gibson is a big target on the outside that went up and over defenders throughout the tournament. Gibson was the biggest offensive weapon on a Certified Dawgs team that made a run to the semifinals. WR Kaleb Brown, Boom — While it was a disappointing outing for 7v7 national powerhouse Midwest Boom, Brown still caught everyone’s attention with his unique skillset. Built like a running back, Brown is a dynamite playmaker out of the slot and almost impossible to cover in 1-on-1 situation. The Rivals100 prospect has offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and others.

WR Vance Jefferson, Dreamchasers —‚ With the aforementioned Cooper dueling, it’s no surprise to see his top target on the list. Jefferson was a target machine for Dreamchasers and made big catch after big catch. Jefferson is well put together and showed off his explosion and strong hands. He has offers from Arizona State, Central Michigan and Colorado State. WR Amarion Brown, Treasure Coast Elite — Treasue Coast Elite quietly put together a run to the semifinals, and Brown was a big reason why. A big target at 6-foot-3, 170 pounds, Brown stretched the field and proved to be one of the event’s most dangerous playmakers. He holds offers from Florida, Oregon, Penn State, Texas and others. WR Lewis Carter, Unsigned Preps — Unsigned Preps ran through pool play and finished as the top overall seed before ultimately suffering an upset in the second round. However, it was still a valiant effort, and Carter led the way for UP’s offensive attack. The 2023 athlete is versatile and electric with offers from Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Texas A&M and others.

Best 7 Defense

LB Boubacar Traore, Tenfold — Another Boston College commit, Traore was an intimidating force in the middle for Tenfold and gets the nod as the top linebacker at the event. The 2023 prospect is actually projected to play defensive end at the next level, which makes his performance even more impressive. He’s quite the athletic specimen. DB Markeith Williams, Certified Dawgs — Williams was an absolute ball hawk for a Certified Dawgs that reached the final four. At 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, Williams is a long, rangy safety that plays with a ton of swagger. The three-star prospect holds offers from the likes of Auburn, Miami, Ohio State and Texas A&M. DB Deyon Bouie, Tight Action — Had Tight Action made a deeper run in the tournament, Bouie may have received Alpha Dog honors. The Georgia commit was all over the field throughout the event, recording multiple pass breakups and interceptions. His tracking speed and instincts were especially impressive. He checks the box as an elite recruit in 2022. DB Keon Sabb, NLG — A Rivals100 prospect, Sabb is one of the top safety prospects in the country. Sabb is a physically gifted athlete with excellent length and tremendous closing speed. He got downhill in a hurry throughout the event and broke up a number of passes. He has offers from Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Michigan and plenty of others.