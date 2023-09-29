The Michigan Wolverines are heading on the road for the first time this season and it will be in one of the toughest places to play in the country. Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. On a four game winning streak with no signs of slowing down, Michigan will get their biggest test of the season against a team that runs the ball and defends the run extremely well.

The rush defense and rush attack component will ultimately define the game with how Michigan wants to play offensively, and how the top scoring defense in the nation opts to defend the impressive quarterback run game.